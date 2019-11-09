Football fans bundle up to watch game in winter-like weather

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s only November but it felt like a December night at game time it was only in the low 20s.

Fans braved the winter-like weather for the playoff football game Friday night. Players from both West Springfield and Northampton Hopkins Academy were bundled as well.

This was by the far the coldest night we’ve had so far and it felt like it!

Temperatures are in the 20s but it feels like it’s the teens. Despite the weather fans like Diane Stone still came out to cheers on their team.

Stone told 22News, “I mean a couple of days ago it was 50 something and now we are going to be down to 20 so the heats on at home the fire is going to be going when we get there and hopefully, the kids can bring some fire out on the field.”

West Springfield beat Northampton Hopkins Academy 40 to 7. And if you think it’s cold now wait until Saturday morning.