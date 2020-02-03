SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Football fans watched the big game Sunday night on multiple screens at sports bars throughout western Massachusetts.

Christopher’s Sports Tavern in Springfield, there were hardly as many fans as there were a year ago when the Patriots were up on the Tavern’s 48 screens.

Owner Chris Arillotta isn’t surprised that a Super Bowl without the New England Patriots had this impact.

“No not at all, I mean Tom Brady and the Patriots, so good for so long, everybody got so excited they wanted him to win the seventh, to go down in history,” he told 22News. “There’s always that debate if he’ll be the greatest of all time.”

For diehard football fans like Mindi Kis of Springfield, a Green Bay Packers fan, there’s something special about coming to a sports bar with other gridiron fans.

“I come here every Sunday when my team is not on prime time, they have all the games live, great company, great atmosphere, and a great place to be on a Sunday,” Kis said.

If John Mello of Wilbraham weren’t here with those closest to him, he’d be attending or hosting a Super Bowl party.

He told 22News, he’s glad he chose to come here instead.

“It’s so much more fun, you don’t have to worry about cooking, sit down and watch a game, you have everything in front of you.”

As we found out there’s something special about spending Super Bowl Sunday watching the game at a neighborhood sports bar.