CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A used sneaker fundraiser drive is being held in Chicopee during the month of August.

The state of Massachusetts banned textiles from being thrown away which began in November 2022. That includes clothing, footwear, bedding, curtains, fabric, and similar items even if they are worn, torn, or stained.

This gives you the perfect opportunity to clean out your closet and donate the sneakers you no longer wear. They can be dropped off at the following four convenient locations:

Chicopee Public Library on 449 Front Street

Chicopee City Hall on 274 Front Street

Chicopee Senior Center on 5 W Main Street

Goodworks Coffee House on 46 Center Street

The Friends of the Chicopee Public Library collaborated with GotSneakers to earn funds based on the total amount of gently worn, used, and new sneakers collected.