LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – At Lupa Zoo in Ludlow, three members of the Springfield Police Department attended mounted patrol training Wednesday.

To enhance public safety in Forest Park, the Springfield Police Department is partnering with the Hampden County Sheriff’s Department and the Department of Parks and Recreation.

During this week’s training for the Mounted Patrol Unit, six Springfield police officers were trained. A Hampden County Sheriff’s deputy conducted the training.

A total of three officers began their training on Monday and an additional three attended training on Wednesday. Prior experience has led to the certification of one officer from the department.

According to the Springfield Police Department, more than $18 million has been invested in park patrols and other measures to ensure public safety for both Springfield residents and visitors over the past five years.

There will be mounted patrols in Forest Park from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. until November 30, 2022.