FOR SALE: Agawam Police Department Volkswagen Beetle

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – The Agawam Police Department’s Volkswagen Beetle is for sale.

The department posted on Facebook with a link to bid in an auction on govdeals.com. The police used this 1968 Beetle for parades, school functions and at the former Riverside Race Track.

The site features 12 photos of the blue and white 1968 Volkswagen Beetle that has 126,007 miles. The description of the vehicle indicates that it is being sold as-is, does not run, has major rust, dented passenger front and rear fenders and also a broken headlight.

The auction ends on September 22 at 12:01 p.m. to the highest bidder. Currently, the bid is at $255.

For more information on the auction for the vehicle, visit govdeals.com.