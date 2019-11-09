“For the Love of Good” Foundation provides free clothing for homeless in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A local non-profit provided free clothing and food to dozens of homeless people today in Holyoke.

No one gets turned away. That’s the philosophy of “For the Love of Good Foundation”, a non-profit that works year-round to help the homeless.

On Saturday, they teamed up with Louis and Clark Medical Supply to feed and clothe the homeless in Holyoke, at the corner of Appleton and Chestnut Streets.

Louis and Clark’s employees handed out more than a hundred pairs of shoes.

“As a way of giving back to the community, we thought it would be good to partner with Kevin, ‘For the Love of Good foundation.’ They are providing food clothes and socks, and to be able to provide a good pair of shoes to those in the community that needs it,” said Diane Cordeiro, Marketing Manager at Louis & Clark Medical Supply.

The “For the Love of Good Foundation” started this initiative more than a year ago to provide food and clothing to the homeless in Holyoke.

They said they’ll continue to serve them no matter how cold it gets.

There are a lot of homeless in the city that struggles to stay warm during the winter.

“They’re coming out of their tents off the river banks, coming out of the hallways, sometimes we have to pry their hands open to hold a cup of coffee because they are so cold,” said Kevin Joslyn, Executive Director of “For the Love of Good Foundation.”

Josyln told 22News they’ve fed and clothed more than 2,000 homeless in the city since they started the effort last October.

He said they’ll start handing out winter coats, gloves, blankets, and sleeping bags on Thanksgiving Day, which kicks off their winter season.