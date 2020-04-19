Closings and Delays
Forest Glen Road temporarily closed due to house fire in Longmeadow

Hampden County

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Fire crews worked to put out a house fire in Longmeadow Sunday morning.

When 22News crew arrived to the area of Forest Glen Road, there were at least two fire trucks and 20 crew members finishing up the process of putting out the fire. It appeared there weren’t intensive damages to the home.

22News contacted the Longmeadow Fire Department who could not give any information at this time. No injuries have been reported.

Forest Glen Road is closed off temporarily as crews work to clear the area.

