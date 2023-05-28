SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Memorial Day weekend has come with some very warm summer-like weather.

We all know that this weekend is the unofficial start of summer and it certainly feels and looks like summer outside with a bunch of families at the multitude of parks in western Massachusetts.

All day on Sunday at Forest Park in Springfield, groups of people decided to take advantage of the warm weather. Many families and friends took in the sun while barbecuing, playing sports, taking walks, and more.

Danavia Hardrick of Springfield, told 22News, “We just came to hang out for Memorial Day just cause it was gonna be a nice day, and to get the kids outside. They were grilling, and water guns and balloons, and bubbles and all that, and bikes and skate boards. They were doing everything.”

The Hardrick family told 22News that they have loved the weather the past few days and are looking forward to more of the same.

Many people at the park said that they look forward to being right back here enjoying the park Monday on Memorial Day.