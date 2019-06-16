Forest Park Civic Association celebrates 30th annual Illumination Night

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Forest Park Civic Association’s Illumination Night is one of the most highly anticipated events of the year.

The family friendly gathering invites the Forest Park community — one of Springfield’s largest neighborhoods — to meet and mingle, building a stronger sense of community.

Board member Laura Walsh told 22News, “Each year, the street that’s hosting it takes ownership of running it so we can enjoy having porch parties and decorating our porches, which is one of the most fun elements of Illumination Night.”

And for the house that wins “Best Decorated Porch” will have bragging rights for an entire year!

The annual event kicks off the summer with a children’s parade, live music, and food and drink from local businesses.

“It’s just to bring the neighborhood together,” Forest Park Civic Association’s president, Victor Davila said. “To foster neighborhood atmosphere for people to get to know each other and to create that vibrant neighborhood feel that we here in Springfield take pride on.”

Davila told 22News, neighbors look forward to the strawberry shortcake year after year. Even Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno stopped in Saturday night to say hello.

One Magnolia Terrace resident told 22News, the event rotates to their street every six years and he couldn’t be happier to host this year’s 30th celebration.

“The neighborhood is having a party, the block’s having a party and we’re having a party,” Bob Wool said. “It’s just another example of why Forest Park may be the best neighborhood I’ve ever lived in.”