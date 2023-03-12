SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Forest Park Civic Association held its annual meeting to discuss issues in the Springfield neighborhood and the upcoming plans for the year.

The Forest Park Civic Association is the oldest civic association in the city, and is dedicated to improving and maintaining quality of life in the Forest Park neighborhood.

Saturday’s meeting was held in the Environmental Center Building inside Forest Park. The president of the association told 22News what the organization’s priorities are this year.

“One of the big projects we are thinking about now is how to effectively apply for those neighborhood stabilization funds the mayor has made available,” said Beate Bolen. “We just really try to be a voice for the people in the Forest Park neighborhood about the things that effect their quality of life.”

The event started with a potluck/social hour at 4 p.m., followed by the annual business meeting where the new officers are elected. Residents were asked to share ideas on how to better the community, and were able to mingle with the candidates for mayor of Springfield who were in attendance, including Justin Hurst and Jesse Lederman.