Forest Park Concert Series returns

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Starting Thursday night, Forest Park in Springfield will be alive with the sound of music!

The Forest Park Ampitheater Concert Series kicked with the band, “Trailer Trash.” It’s one of four concerts being held at the park this month.

The outdoor concerts are being held on the first four Thursdays of June.

One Springfield resident went to his first Forest Park concert Thursday night.

“I know the band trailer trash they’re a great band,” said Jim Mcintyre of Springfield. “Just here to check it out and enjoy the gorgeous weather.”

The Floyd Patterson band will perform for the next outdoor concert on June 13.