Forest Park concert series wraps up

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Forest Park in Springfield was alive with the sound of music throughout the month of June.

It all came to an end Wednesday night with a performance by the Floyd Patterson band in at the Amphitheater.

We spoke with one Springfield resident who said this wasn’t her first Forest Park concert, but it was her first time seeing this band.

“They’re good, it’s a nice warm night but it’s fun,” said Pam Medlock of Springfield.

The concert series continued into June because of poor weather conditions.