Forest Park culvert project to finish in time for Bright Nights

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – A major construction project is almost finished in Springfield’s Forest Park where Bright Nights takes place.

The Springfield Parks Department said the Forest Park culvert project is right on schedule, and it will be completed in time for Bright Nights.

Construction crews have been working on the project since April, forcing the closure of Park’s Main Entrance off the Sumner Avenue.

Springfield Parks Director Peter Krupczyk told 22News they had to replace the more than 100-year-old culvert at Swan Pond after it collapsed.

A culvert is an underground pipe that carries water under a road

Local residents were fearful project might interfere with the Bright Nights holiday display.

We have been watching the progress for it and wow they must be really getting into gear to get this ready because we were wondering the same thing and they are doing a great job. -Tom McQuillan, East Longmeadow

Krupczk said they’ll be putting in new sidewalks over the next couple weeks and will begin paving the road on November 18th. He said the entire project should completed by November 24th.

Opening day for Bright Nights is November 27th, the day before Thanksgiving.