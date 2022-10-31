SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Halloween festivities wrapped up Monday night but it was a busy few hours on the streets of western Massachusetts.

Local kids did not miss the mark on costumes this year. To name a few, 22News saw police officers, a dinosaur, elves, witches, vampires and of course, Batman. But even with Batman around, it still felt a little too spooky at Forest Park in Springfield this Halloween. One home in the neighborhood even scared our 22News crew!

Austin Joseph of Springfield dressed as Christmas monster Krampus and spared no one from the thrills, “Make sure you watch what goes bump in the night!” For Austin, Halloween is his Christmas, “We always tend to go really hard with the scares, since I was a little kid. We are sort of known as the scary house.”

Grinch and all, his family’s spooky Christmas-themed home somehow even made Christmas music terrifying. But even with the occasional jump scare, fun was still had in Forest Park this Halloween Night.

“It’s just a great way for families to get together and to dress up and walk around and talk to your neighbors. We don’t get enough of that,” said Jessica Marquez of West Springfield.

Austin’s family has been doing a theme for just over a decade. Last year was The Wizard of Oz… this year was spooky Christmas… and we are looking forward to what they’ll do next year!