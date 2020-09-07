Forest Park full of people enjoying Labor Day while practicing social distancing

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Labor Day weekend is one of the biggest times of the year for outdoor activities.

Residents from across western Massachusetts flocked to Forest Park in Springfield Monday. People of all ages were riding bikes, feeding the ducks, and having picnics by the pond… all enjoying the nice weather before we head into fall and winter.

“Well, my wife and I are planning to just walk the park and enjoy the beauty of god’s creations and basically taking a stay-cation,” said Rudy Vogel of Springfield.

The pandemic threw off many people’s plans this year. Traditionally, this weekend is when many residents host large cookouts or when towns hold a labor day breakfast.

To help prevent community spread, Governor Baker reminded everyone to wear their mask and maintain social distancing whenever possible.