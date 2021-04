SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A home in Springfield’s Forest Park neighborhood was damaged in a fire that shut down a busy street late Tuesday morning.

Our 22News crew could see firefighters working to put out the fire on the second floor porch of a home at 253 Belmont Avenue at around 10:00 a.m. There is no official word at this time on the cause of the fire, or whether anyone was hurt.

A stretch of Belmont Avenue had been shut down while firefighters worked.