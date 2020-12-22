Forest Park neighbors celebrate the holiday

Hampden County

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Residents that live near Forest Park came together Monday evening to celebrate the holiday season.

Neighbors from Trafton Road, Texel Drive, and Park Edge gathered for the neighborhood’s annual Christmas tree lighting.

Usually, dozens of neighbors gather to enjoy food and music, and each other’s company. However, due to the pandemic, this year was scaled down.

“And the neighbors all getting together it’s really a good time and just a sense of unity with the neighbors and the kids really look forward to seeing Santa every year,” Pasquale Izzo of Springfield said.

This marks the eighth consecutive year of the neighborhood tree lighting.

