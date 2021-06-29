Forest Park pool opens early due to heatwave

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – On a hot day like Tuesday, many are looking for a place to cool down, and jumping in the water is usually the way to go.

The pool opened a week ahead of schedule because of this heat. We were there around noon Tuesday and dozens of kids were taking advantage of the early opening. It helps that school is out for the summer. While the forest park pool is open, other popular spots are still closed.

Five Mile Pond off of Boston Road is closed to swimming. There are signs that say swimming is prohibited, even though there were some still in the water. Many just looking to cool off any way they can.

Sarah Waita said, “We started off at the zoo and then we decided to cool off at the splash pads so that made it a lot nicer so we could come to cool off.”

The Forest Park pool is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The city currently has 18 qualified lifeguards for the summer. It’s not known when Five Mile Pond will open for swimming.