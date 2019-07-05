Forest Park residents concerned about drivers exceeding speed limit in area

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – People living in a quiet Springfield Forest Park neighborhood feel threatened by a surge of heavy traffic exceeding the speed limit.

Despite the 25-miles an hour speed limit on Trafton Road, drivers traveling to the Forest Park entrance regularly drive much faster.

Since the Sumner Avenue entrance to Forest Park is temporarily closed, there’s been a noticeable increase in Trafton Road traffic.

Signs urging drivers to slow down have begun appearing on neighbor’s lawns. Margret Ryan, a Springfield resident told 22News that drivers breaking the speed limit have become more frequent.

“I mean, I run around here a lot crossing the street you know. The cars are going to fast, even on my own street,” said Ryan. “It’s definitely gotten a lot busier, people don’t go 25.”

It’s been the Springfield Police Department policy to ask concerned neighbors to ask the traffic bureau to place an electronic speed meter in the area.

This step would both slow down traffic and confirm the seriousness of the speeding.



