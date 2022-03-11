(WWLP) – This week, Congressman Richard Neal voted to pass an important government funding legislation that secures $8 million for the First Congressional District. The bill includes community project funding which will benefit several different projects across western Massachusetts.

Forest Park is set to receive $2 million for its horticultural plans.

“I consider it money well spent if you can have something like this in the town you live in walk… this is your back yard for a lot of people and I think it’s a great way to spend money,” said August Buske, Longmeadow resident.

The bill also includes investments that will help working families with the cost of living and create more job opportunities.