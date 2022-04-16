SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Saturday the Forest Park Zoo held it’s annual eggstravaganza to celebrate the Easter holiday.

At Saturday’s event, there were interactive animal sessions offering an up-close look at some of the zoo’s most exciting animals. The event also had festive activities for kids to enjoy. That included things like face painting, Easter eggs filled with prizes, as well as free books and candy.

Kristie and her daughter Abigail from Ludlow told 22News, “We’ve had a really great day. It’s a nice way to spend Easter with family and do something fun!”

Forest Park Zoo’s director said they’re honored to be able to bring this type of event to the Greater Springfield area each year.