Forest Park zoo in Springfield receives funding

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The more than 200 animals at Springfield’s Forest Park zoo will be receiving an abundance of human companionship this summer.

The children will continue feeding the animal, parents will go right on taking selfies to provide great memories, and the animals will be as contented as they are now without interruption. It’s all made possible by the $125,000 pandemic recovery grant fully supported by Springfield area state legislators.

“We could not do it without the support of our legislators, Senator Lesser, Representative Gonzalez, all of the legislators from western Massachusetts stepped up.” Sarah Tsitso, Executive Director of The Zoo in Forest Park

Each of these legislators have memories of what the Forest Park zoo has meant to them and to their families over the years.

“This money will help keep the lights on, keep the animals fed, it will help them reopen and be strong and be more popular than ever.” Senator Lesser

Their benefactors in the state legislature have assured that each of these 225 inhabitants at the Forest Park zoo continue their mission, to charm, entertain and educate the multitude of families from all over whose visit to the iconic destination enriches the lives of so many adults and children every year.