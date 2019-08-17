Forest Park’s “Brew at the Zoo” offers beer and exotic animals

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – If you’re an animal lover and a fan of beer, this event was for you.

The third annual “Brew at the Zoo” was held Saturday at Forest Park.

Zoo visitors had the chance to sample beers from dozens of local breweries.

The event had nine professional local breweries offering samples of their beer and nine local home brewers offered beer tastings in a “Home Brew competition.”

And with a beer in hand, visitors got to walk around the zoo to meet and learn about the dozens of exotic animals at the Forest Park Zoo.

Executive Director Sarah Tsitso told 22News the event offers, “A great way to get the public who may not have been here in a lot of years, or maybe have never been here, to come out and see what we’re doing.”

Tsitso also said, “See the updates, see the new animals, meet some of our staff and really having a fun time spending time with our animals.”

Forest Park Zoo also has an exciting new addition — a brand new beaver exhibit just opened and was shown for the first time at Saturday’s event.