Forest Park’s Spooky Safari provides family fun for all

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Four-legged residents at the Forest Park Zoo might have wondered why so many young visitors Saturday wore animal costumes resembling the Zoo inhabitants.

The Saturday before Halloween is traditionally Spooky Safari Saturday, and it’s a toss-up whether the parents enjoyed themselves more than their children as they indulged in the special activities.

Visitors came from all over western Massachusetts to share in the fun. Lisa Connell of Goshen said that the safari was bigger than the events that she’s attended at home.

“Oh, it’s exciting. I’ve never seen anything like this before, it’s much bigger than anything I’ve seen in my area,” said Connell.

Shelly Dunkelly of Springfield said her son loves the animals most of all.

Dunkelly told 22News, “I think it’s awesome, my son, he likes the animals, that’s one of the many reasons we’re here also.”

Forest Park Zoo’s Executive Director, Sarah Sitsou added that the safari is a unique and exciting way to spend time with family members during the Halloween season.

“Well, Halloween is a big family time, we love to go out and dress up as animals,” said Sitsou. “Where else can you dress up as an animal and actually meet the animals?”

Hundreds of Western Massachusetts families attended Saturday’s spooky safari. Over the years the event has gained the status as a “must go to” for the full Halloween experience…