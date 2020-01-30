Former Baystate Medical Center doctor dies in plane crash

SPRINGFIELD Mass. (WWLP) – A local doctor died in a plane crash in West Virginia earlier this week.

Former Baystate Medical Center neurosurgeon Doctor Thomas Kaye of Haydenville was piloting a plane when it crashed in Northern Virginia. He was 67 at the time of the crash.

22News spoke with several people who said Dr. Kaye served the area in different capacities for more than 30 years and described him as selfless.

Baystate Medical Center spokesperson, Keith O’Connor told 22News that Doctor Kaye worked at the hospital for 20 years and retired in 2018.

Dr. Dennis Oh worked with Dr. Kaye for 15 years at Baystate Medical Center, telling 22News that he was a great mentor.

He was always looking for ways to make things better. Better for other people, advocating for them, even if it was to his own detriment sometimes. Or he’ll take on the burden sometimes just to make it better for you. That really is his legacy. Dr. Dennis Oh, Baystate Medical Center Chief of Neurosurgery

Sadly, this isn’t the first time Baystate Medical Center has lost a neurosurgeon to a plane crash. In 2001 Doctor Munir Abbasy of Longmeadow died while piloting a single-engine plane that crashed into a building near Barnes Airport.

Kaye was on his way to Massachusetts from Indiana at the time of the crash.