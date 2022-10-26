WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The iconic Lambson Furniture building, more recently known as the former Bentley Billiards in downtown Westfield, was awarded funds for the renovation project.

Governor Charlie Baker and Lt. Governor Karyn Polito announced on Wednesday a total of $143 million in grant awards made through the Community One Stop for the Growth application portal for 337 local economic development projects in 169 communities.

Of that amount, Lambson Square Properties, LLC was awarded $585,000 for the proposed restoration which includes an innovative plan that incorporates housing, collaborative community workspaces, and revitalized retail space. The two-story property was built in 1890 with 2,800 square feet located on Elm St. which was sold to Lambson Square Properties, LLC in July 2019.

The full list of grants can be found here.

The Community One Stop for Growth is a single application portal and collaborative review process of community development grant programs that make targeted investments based on a Development Continuum. This process streamlines the experience for the applicant and better coordinates economic development programs and staff on engagement and grant making. It also reorients the State from a passive reviewer of funding requests to an active partner in economic development strategy, priorities, and investment.

The One Stop benefits communities in the following ways, as they pursue state funding to realize their housing and economic development goals:

Ability to be considered for more than one grant program simultaneously , saving time on research and applications to different agencies and programs.

, saving time on research and applications to different agencies and programs. Guidance and State partnerships, allowing applicants to receive key feedback before completing a full application, and allowing the State to holistically and directly engage with local leadership.

allowing applicants to receive key feedback before completing a full application, and allowing the State to holistically and directly engage with local leadership. Direct referrals to additional programs that applicants otherwise may not realize could support their priorities.

that applicants otherwise may not realize could support their priorities. Removal of redundant legacy program processes and questions to streamline the application experience

to streamline the application experience A broader view of community priorities , allowing the state to understand community vision beyond four corners of a single, discrete application.

, allowing the state to understand community vision beyond four corners of a single, discrete application. Collaborative review, allowing for State funding coordination and enhanced State awareness and support for community development goals.

For the FY 2023 Round, twelve (12) programs will be administered through the Community One Stop for Growth – one application door to access programs offered by the Executive Office of Housing and Economic Development, Department of Housing and Community Development, and MassDevelopment.