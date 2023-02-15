SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Former Bishop Talbert Swan I passed away at Baystate Medical Center on Saturday, according to his nephew Bishop Talbert Swan II.

Swan was a resident of Springfield since 1946 and was the founding pastor of the Spring of Hope Church of God in Christ from 1980 to 2010. He was a longtime community activist and served as the President of the Greater Springfield NAACP.

He was very active in the Springfield community. He was a founding member of the Springfield Action Commission and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Baystate Health. He was declared Bishop in 2017.

Former Bishop Swan is the brother of former State Rep. Benjamin Swan and the uncle of Bishop Talbert Swan II. Memorial services will be held on Friday, March 3 at 6 p.m. and Saturday, March 4 at 10 a.m. at the Macedonia Church of God in Christ on Tinkham Road.