Former Bruins players host hockey clinic in Ludlow

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Two former Bruins players returned to the ice Wednesday alongside the Boston Bruins Youth Hockey Development team and Ludlow Youth Hockey.

The development team hosted a TD Bank PASS clinic at Smead Arena, giving Ludlow hockey players a chance to rub elbows with Tom Songin and Billy Bennett. Each PASS Clinic is an hour long and focuses on developing skills in young players.

Each clinic hosts 50 players, all under 12. In addition to newly learned skills, players get a PASS jersey, gift bag and two tickets to an upcoming Bruins game.

“Had a couple of former Bruins players come down and do some skating drill with the kids, got a little goodie bag, do some drills the kids haven’t seen before and test out their skills a bit,” said Jeremy Patenauge, head coach of the Ludlow Scorpions.

On top of the fun, skills, and gifts, TD Bank will present a $1,000 donation to the Ludlow Youth Hockey program for hosting the clinic.