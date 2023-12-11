SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The D’Amour Center for Cancer Care in Springfield received a generous donation Monday.

That’s just what Jessy Sullivan did after receiving a life-altering cancer diagnosis, “I was diagnosed in 2017. I was 27 years old, my daughters were 1 and 2. So it was quite scary.”

Jessy received treatment at the D’Amour Center for Cancer Care, where she was ultimately able to come out cancer-free. Now, she gives back through her non-profit, Jessy’s Fight, by hosting fundraising events like golf tournaments. One held back in September raised over $30,000.

Together with her husband and kids, Jessy was able to present a check to the very people who treated her. Dr. Michael Yunes at Baystate Health, told 22News, “It’s always so gratifying to hear patients say thank you, and we know we do good work, we know we’re here to support the patients, but we also need patients support. I just want to thank the Sullivan’s. They’ve just been so gracious every year raising money.”

Medical Director at the D’Amour Center for Cancer Care, Dr. Grace Makari-Judson, told 22News, “It means so much, it’s very personal and we’re so grateful to the Sullivan family. It really helps us to stay one step ahead because cancer is an area that is cutting edge. There are changes everyday. We can’t anticipate from year to year what we’re going to be needing to help us to really stay ahead.”

In addition to their annual golf tournament, Jessy’s Fight hosts various runs throughout the year, all to benefit those facing a cancer diagnosis.