SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Northampton native who was CNN’s Beijing bureau chief for many years was in Springfield Monday, giving his prediction of future Chinese-American relations to the Western Massachusetts World Affairs Council.

Mike Chinoy came to Springfield’s Student Prince restaurant to unveil his new book, “Assignment China,” detailing how American reporters over the years have covered the news they’ve brought us from China. Chinoy told 22News not to expect any immediate improvement with our relations with that far eastern power.

“My sense is U.S-China relations are in a a very rough patch, and are likely to get worse before they get better. There’s a longstanding historical dynamic of a rising power challenging an established power. That’s what we’re seeing here,” said Chinoy.

This western Massachusetts native spent spent nearly a quarter of a century as a foreign

correspondent for CNN, also having reported for NBC and CBS.