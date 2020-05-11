Former D’Angelo in West Springfield to become Starbucks

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Plans are in place to make what used to be a D’Angelo Grilled Sandwiches on Riverdale Street in West Springfield into a Starbucks.
According to the Town of West Springfield, Daniel Hannoush purchased the property and submitted a ‘Special Permit’ application to the town to turn the vacant building located on 1067 Riverdale Street into a Starbucks restaurant with a drive-thru. The application also included plans to reduce the parking within the area.
Starbucks is planned to have two driveways: one entrance-only driveway on Riverdale Street on Route 5 and another on the northern side which would serve as an exit-only driveway.