Former D’Angelo in West Springfield to become Starbucks

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Plans are in place to make what used to be a D’Angelo Grilled Sandwiches on Riverdale Street in West Springfield into a Starbucks.

According to the Town of West Springfield, Daniel Hannoush purchased the property and submitted a ‘Special Permit’ application to the town to turn the vacant building located on 1067 Riverdale Street into a Starbucks restaurant with a drive-thru. The application also included plans to reduce the parking within the area.

Starbucks is planned to have two driveways: one entrance-only driveway on Riverdale Street on Route 5 and another on the northern side which would serve as an exit-only driveway.

Map outlining where Starbucks will be located on Riverdale St.

Live Traffic Map: Riverdale St.