SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Party Floral celebrated their grand reopening Friday along with city officials, including Representatives Orlando Ramos and Carlos González.

At 11:00 a.m., the ribbon was cut and Party Floral was starting their next chapter after relocating from the Eastfield Mall. The small business was formally known as The Dollar Store inside the mall but they have found their new home at 1101 Boston Road in Springfield.

22News spoke with Co-owner Prashant Ved, he says community is what inspires the business, “We learned a lot from this community. It’s been a beautiful journey so far. I came to Springfield back in 2014 and then I learned a lot from this community.”

After 55 years in business, the Eastfield Mall closed it’s doors on July 15th forcing all tenets to shut their doors or re-locate.