SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – After nearly 40 years inside the Eastfield Mall, Hannoush Jewelers has relocated to a former bank across the street.

The Eastfield Mall in Springfield officially closed its doors on July 15th after 55 years. Onyx, which is based in Needham, is redeveloping the property on Boston Road into a mixed-use commercial and retail hub.

Hannoush Jewelers is holding a grand opening on Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Their new location is at 1630 Boston Road. Those who register to attend in advance will be entered to win a $500 gift card.

“It was important to me and to my whole family to not only relocate our Eastfield Mall store to a location in the City of Springfield,” shares Maroun Hannoush, owner of Hannoush Jewelers, “but, if possible, we wanted to stay in the same neighborhood. That’s why we were thrilled when we found this location.”

“We have the same friendly, knowledgeable staff that has represented my family in the showroom for over 30 years,” Hannoush says. “We invite you to be our guest and allow us to welcome you as a part of the Hannoush family. We are proud to provide you with hand-selected products that represent love, quality, and natural beauty. We aim to deliver a 5-star experience in every way. Beginning with the first impression and ending with an everlasting relationship we make with our guests.”

The new location allows for a better shopping experience with convenient parking and a larger space for on-site jewelry repair and custom designs. The first Hannoush Jewelry store opened its doors in 1980. Since then, the family-owned jewelry store chain has opened more than 50 stores throughout New England.