INDIAN ORCHARD, Mass. (WWLP) – After 55 years, the Eastfield Mall in Springfield closed its doors this past summer, causing many of those smalls businesses to relocate.

Crews have already begun tearing down the outside walls of the Eastfield Mall as they make way for the property to be redeveloped. This new project displaced those small businesses once housed there and leaving them with no choice but to find a new home.

For nearly three years, “Blast From The Past” was serving customers of all ages at the Eastfield Mall. The owner of this beloved toy store made it her mission to keep her family business going and thriving in Indian Orchard.

“There were many small businesses that were successful they had a great location and unfortunately were displaced and we wanted to make sure we did whatever we can to help them find the resources and stay in the city of Springfield,” said Representative Orlando Ramos.

Ramos says that the House of Representatives was able to partner with the EDC to secure some funds to help businesses like Blast From The Past to find a new home in Springfield.

“It takes a lot of courage to be an entrepreneur these days so we wanted to make sure that they had the resources that they needed to be successful,” said Ramos.

Blast From The Past toy store has a little bit of everything, from toys like vintage Barbie dolls to newer toys like Marvel action figures.

“I have a little bit of everything, vintage, modern, old, new… and we are still in Springfield. We are still thriving, we are open for the customers,” said owner Crystal Mendoza.

Mendoza said it was difficult to move out of the Eastfield Mall where they had a 4,000-square foot space with merch from top to bottom. But there is no place she would rather be now than inside her toy store.

“I love toys. I feel like they don’t make them like they used to. Not only that but there are not toy stores around. So why not come support come in and support small,” said Mendoza.

Blast From The Past is located on 518 Main Street in Indian Orchard and they are open Tuesday to Sunday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and they are even extending their hours for the holidays.