Former employees at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home could face up to 65 years in prison

BOSTON (WWLP) – The courts are working to set an arraignment date for both Bennett Walsh and Dr. David Clinton. Once that date is set, the two will appear in Hampden County Superior Court to answer to the charges that they are facing.

On Friday, Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey announced criminal charges for two former supervisors at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home.

Former Superintendent Bennett Walsh and Former Medical Director Dr. David Clinton each face ten charges for their decision to combine two dementia units inside the facility.

Attorney General Healey alleges that Clinton and Walsh knowingly put COVID-19 positive residents in with healthy residents which caused the virus to spread.

Clinton and Walsh each face five counts of criminal negligence, which carry a prison term of up to three years and five counts of serious bodily injury which carry a term of up to 10 years for each count.

If convicted, Walsh and Clinton could face up to 65 years in prison.