Former EMT rescues three passengers from deadly Springfield car crash

by: Lianne Zana

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man who rescued three passengers from a deadly car crash in Springfield early Thursday morning is sharing his story.

Kevin O’Donnell was working through the night when a car struck a tree on Springfield Street, killing the driver and injuring three others.

O’Donnell, along with a few of his neighbors, rushed to the crash to pull the victims from the car. He told 22News, he is a former EMT, so he’s trained to respond to these types of accidents.

“I alerted the neighbor, he went and grabbed a hammer, I smashed the back window, I was able to get the back door open, pulled them out, they were both unconscious,” O’Donnell recalled. “I checked everybody, made sure they were breathing. In those situations you just react and my training kicked in and I knew what to do so I did it.”

A small memorial has been created.

Friends and family of the victim placed balloons and candles near the tree where the car crashed.

