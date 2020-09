HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse has announced that Marty Dunn, former Mayor of Holyoke and state senator, has passed away.

Dunn started his political career as an attorney in Holyoke in 1984. He was later elected the mayor of Holyoke in 1987.

As a state senator he was the Chairman of the Committee of Local Affairs and was awarded Legislator of the Year in 1992.

Dunn was 64 years old.