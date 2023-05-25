SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – MassDevelopment, the state’s development finance agency and land bank, has issued a $229,000 tax-exempt bond on behalf of Love Art Collective Inc. in Springfield.

The money will be used to buy and renovate a former laundromat building at 583 State Street in Springfield as part of the organization’s Block Art Studio, a Black-owned and -operated art center focused on neighborhood youth and entrepreneurs. The art center will include a gallery space, youth enrichment programs, career training, community events, and crossover events with the Springfield Museums.

“We want to build an economy that works for every corner of our state, including the Gateway Cities that for generations have been regional centers for economic vitality and growth,” said Secretary of Economic Development Yvonne Hao, who serves as chair of MassDevelopment’s Board of Directors. “These TDI grants will provide Gateway City businesses and nonprofits that want to invest in their properties with the additional resources they need to bring important projects to life.”

“This funding will support the catalytic transformation of commercial properties in Gateway Cities in ways that activate ground-floor spaces and spur additional economic activity,” said MassDevelopment President and CEO Dan Rivera. “Maximizing the potential of these properties means new or improved places for residents and visitors to dine, learn, socialize, and spend time, creating jobs and contributing to a more vibrant and inviting commercial corridor.”

In addition, grants were awarded to the following by MassDevelopment to advance the rehabilitation in Gateway Cities across Massachusetts that will have significant economic impacts on commercial corridor revitalization goals.