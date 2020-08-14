Former MA chief justice now special counsel to Springfield mayor

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A former Chief Justice of the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court is now acting as Special Counsel to Springfield’s mayor.

The new move comes after a Department of Justice investigation into the Springfield Police Department.

Mayor Domenic Sarno told 22News he asked Judge Roderick Ireland to be apart of his staff while the city implements changes to policy, training, and accountability systems within the Springfield Police Department.

“I want to correct what needs to be corrected, I want to highlight the good that the Springfield police department does day in and day out and I’d like to get this done asap and reviewing policies and procedures on it<” said Sarno

According to Sarno, Judge Ireland’s position is not apart of the DOJ’s initiatives for the Springfield Police Department. He said he wanted an expert’s opinion as the city of Springfield reforms police policy.



