Former member of Springfield Latin Kings pleads guilty to gun charge

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A former member of the Springfield Latin Kings chapter pleaded guilty to a firearms offense on Wednesday, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The court said 35-year-old Hector Adorno, aka “King Gordo” pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of ammunition He will be sentenced on December 15.

Adorno was a member of the “Springfield Chapter of the Massachusetts Almighty Latin King and Queen Nation.” He was arrested back in May 2019 after being found in possession of a loaded gun. Being a felon at the time, Adorno was not allowed to possess a gun or ammunition.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office describes the Latin Kings as “a violent criminal enterprise comprised of thousands of members across the United States. The Latin Kings adhere to a national manifesto, employ an internal judiciary and use a sophisticated system of communication to maintain the hierarchy of the organization.”

In 2019, dozens of leaders, members, and associates were indicted for alleged racketeering conspiracy, drug conspiracy, and firearms charges. Adorno is the 50th member to plead guilty in the case. He could spend up to 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a fine of $250,000 for the gun charge.