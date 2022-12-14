SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A former MGM Springfield employee held a press conference to address her discrimination lawsuit against the casino.

Chelan Brown, a former MGM Springfield Diversity Manager, stood with supporters in front of the Springfield District Courthouse Wednesday evening.

Brown filed a discrimination and retaliation lawsuit against Blue Tarp Redevelopment, LLC. which does business at MGM Springfield.

Brown alleges she was retaliated against and ultimately fired after raising concerns about reports being provided to the Gaming Commission regarding diversity hiring.

“A month before Christmas with four small children, without as so much offering me a severance package for my excellent service or advanced notice to find a suitable employment to provide for my family,” Brown said. “Therefore I am seeking appropriate damages done for the long term harm that was done to me and my family.”

In a statement to 22News, Dara Cohen, Director of Regional Corporate Communications, MGM Resorts International said “We conducted a full and thorough investigation into this matter and found there was no discrimination or retaliation against anyone. The Massachusetts Commission Against Discrimination also reviewed the matter and found no probable cause. We continue to believe our diversity reporting practices are in compliance with all regulations and laws, including the Massachusetts Gaming Commission’s policies and procedures. While we’ve not yet been served with a lawsuit, we will defend ourselves vigorously if necessary.”