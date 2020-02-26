Former MLB player and Holyoke native, Fran Healy, speaks at AIC

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Former major league baseball player and Holyoke native Fran Healy returned to his alma mater in Springfield on Tuesday.

Healy spoke with student-athletes and communications majors at American International College. He graduated A.I.C in 1973 before heading off to the big leagues where he played for the Royals, Giants and the Yankees.

Healy transitioned to the broadcast booth after that.

He told 22News, “You got to be lucky to get into the big leagues and the broadcasting field is wide open. As you know the communications business you have all kinds of opportunities and if the kids want to pursue it, it’s a great profession, terrific career.”

This was Healy’s first trip back to AIC in more than 40 years. He currently hosts the show, “The Game 365” in New York City.