Former Mt. Tom ski area significantly damaged following fire

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP)- Holyoke firefighters were called to a fire at the old Mt. Tom ski area Sunday evening.

The main ski lodge was on fire when crews arrived and while putting out the fire a firefighter was injured. He was treated and released from the hospital with minor injuries late Sunday night.

The ski area first opened at Mt. Tom in 1960 but closed following the ski season in 1998.

22News spoke with Harry Craven, owner of Highland hardware and bike shop who has multiple photos of the ski area.

He said he still has fond memories of spending time there with his family.

“I was there the first year it opened and I was there the last year it closed. MY kids were brought up, all 4 of them we went all the time. Two of my kids were on the MT. Tom ski team and it was just a beautiful place to bring your family,” Craven said.

Though the lodge is significantly damaged and there is no longer skiing on the mountain, one Holyoke resident hopes that the area could be used for new developments.

“Would love to see skiing come back but it’s probably too late now. It’s a nice piece of land though so hopefully they redevelop it,” Jordan Lemeieux said.

The Holyoke Fire Department Fire Investigation Unit is looking into the cause of the fire.