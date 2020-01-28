Former NBA player and Springfield native remembers Kobe Bryant

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Condolences continue to pour in from athletes across the world, including former NBA player and Springfield native, Travis Best.

Best, a graduate of Springfield Central High shared his tribute on Instagram following the news about Kobe Bryant. It reads in part:

“Through the course of the 9 years that I had the pleasure/pressure of playing against Kobe he was intense and hungry. He knew that his success on the court directly correlated to how it would elevate his life. Thanks for challenging me and making me better. RIP to you and Gianna. RIP to all passangers.”

Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna were among the 9 people who were killed when the helicopter they were in crashed on a hillside in Calabasas, California. Gianna ‘Gigi’ Bryant was Kobe’s second-oldest daughter.

Gianna shared Kobe’s passion for basketball and was hoping to follow in her dad’s footsteps.