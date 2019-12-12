Former New Jersey priest facing charges in Springfield for alleged child sexual abuse 35 years ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A former New Jersey priest is facing multiple counts of sexual abuse of a child under 14, which according to the Hampden District Attorney’s Office, occurred in Springfield more than 30-years-ago.

The DA’s spokesman Jim Leydon told 22News, Rev. Patrick Kushner was arrested in New Jersey on November 20 and is currently being held at Toms River without the right to bail.

Kushner has been indicted by a Hampden County Grand Jury on three charges of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14.

“There is no greater purpose for law enforcement than the protection children. We continue to ask the public to please report any instances of abuse, both past present, for appropriate investigation. Crimes, such as those alleged, should not go unreported or unpunished.” Anthony Gulluni, Hampden County District Attorney

Leydon said the charges are in connection with an incident that occurred in the early 80’s involving three alleged victims while they were visiting Springfield. The charges date back more than three decades ago when Kushner “was a layperson and while in Massachusetts.”

Kushner has waived extradition and will be returned to Massachusetts to be arraigned. The date has not been released.

The former priest was ordained in 2002 and was not a member of the clergy at the time of the alleged abuse. The Diocese of Metuchen lists Kushner as a former pastor of Our Lady of Mount Virgin Parish in Middlesex.