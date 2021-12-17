Former Patriots player visits Springfield Boys and Girls Club

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Some local kids had the opportunity to meet a former NFL player Friday night.

Former Patriots Defensive End Jarvis Green visited the Springfield Boys and Girls Club to participate in ‘Tis The Season to be Reading. The event promotes literacy at all ages and children’s individual right to be free to learn and thrive, and holiday cheer of course!

“We as adults need to make informed responsible decisions, this is a celebration of literacy, of life, community,” said Gwen Samuel of the Connecticut Parent’s Union.

Kids with the Boys and Girls Club also presented local law enforcement with awards, thanking them for their hard work this holiday season. Senator Adam Gomez also helped to make this educational event possible.