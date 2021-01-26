Former San Juan mayor to work at Mount Holyoke College

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Former Mayor of San Juan, Puerto Rico, Carmen Yulin Cruz, has announced she will be taking on a new role in education at Mount Holyoke College.

Cruz will be joining Mount Holyoke as a fellow focused on leadership initiatives for the next year. Cruz served as mayor of San Juan from 2013-2020 however Cruz is no stranger to Mount Holyoke or the Pioneer Valley.

She spoke at the college in 2018 and 2019 and applauded the City of Holyoke for its officials’ efforts to help refugees fleeing Hurricane Maria’s destruction.

She was also awarded the key to the City of Holyoke in 2018, as well.

“Mount Holyoke College is very supportive of its students and the diversity and respectful of the diversity, not only cultural but racial and ideological diversity,” said Cruz.



Cruz also said she plans to put together a series of town hall lectures called “Our voices, Our platforms” featuring prominent guest speakers.



She plans to arrive in western Massachusetts in early February.