Former slot machine technician accused of stealing over $20K from MGM Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A former slot machine technician at MGM Springfield has been indicted in connection with stealing $22,000 from the casino, the state’s attorney general announced on Tuesday.

According to the Attorney General Maura Healy’s Office, a Hampden County Grand Jury indicted 54-year-old Salvador Montalvo Jr. Of West Springfield on charges including larceny of property over $1,200 and making false entries in corporate books.

The charges Montalvo Jr. faces stem from a joint investigation by the AG’s Gaming Enforcement Division and the State Police Gaming Enforcement Unit at MGM Springfield, which began in January following an audit MGM Springfield conducted on its Slot Department.

Investigators determined that between August 2018 and January 2019, Montalvo withdrew $23,940 from the casino cashier to perform tests on various slot machines. He allegedly returned with only $2,000 to the casino and pocketed the remaining $22,000. Authorities believe he deposited the money in his personal checking account.

Montalvo also allegedly forged his supervisors’ signatures on the forms he needed to withdraw the funds from the casino cashier.

He will be arraigned in Hampden Superior Court at a later date.