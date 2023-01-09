SPRINGFIELD, Mass, (WWLP) – A longtime community leader in Springfield has passed away.

Former City Councilor Clodovaldo ‘Clodo’ Concepcion has died, according to a news release from Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno. Concepcion came to America from Cuba, with very little when he was young.

Photo courtesy of the City of Springfield

Concepcion dedicated much of his life to bettering the Springfield community. He spent seven years fighting for the rehabilitation of what is now The Clodo Concepcion Community Center on Parker Street.

Mayor Domenic Sarno stated, “First of all, my wife Carla and I are so very sorry to hear about the passing of our dear friend former City Councilor Clodovaldo ‘Clodo’ Concepcion. We send our sympathy, thoughts, prayers, and encouragement to his wife Theresa, daughters, family, and friends. Adorned in his trademark hats, the Cuban-born Clodo loved our city and his 16 acres of neighborhood and ward 5 areas. He never looked for fanfare and no one worked harder for seniors, veterans (a proud Air Force veteran himself), quality of life, and public safety issues than Clodo. His hallmark 7-year effort to save and rehab the Greenleaf Community Center – ‘he literally would sleep there’, and advocate for any and all officials on the federal, state, and local levels for the proper funding. Years later, the community center would aptly be renamed in his honor, The Clodo Concepcion Community Center. Clodo also worked very closely with my administration to build the state-of-the-art Raymond A. Jordan Senior Center. Clodo would only speak when necessary – ‘he was a gentleman of action’. Rest in peace, my friend. You will be missed, but rest assured your legacy and spirit for fighting for the common person will live on.”

Information about funeral services has not been released at this time.