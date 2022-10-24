SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno announced Saturday the death of retired Veterans Services Director and proud Marine, Daniel Walsh III.

Walsh was a former City Council President, a proud Marine veteran of the Vietnam War, and had also served as the city’s Veterans Services Director. His wife, Kateri Walsh, still serves as Councilor at Large for the City of Springfield.

Mayor Domenic Sarno sent 22News the following statement, “First of all, my wife Carla and I extend our sympathy, thoughts, prayers, and encouragement to City Councilor Kateri Walsh, family, and friends on the passing of her husband, retired Veterans Director and proud Marine, Dan Walsh. I was very sorry to hear about Dan’s passing, who I would always respectfully call ‘the Commander’. Dan bravely and honorably served our Country during combat battles in Vietnam. He proudly continued to serve our city as a city councilor and as our Veterans Director and was instrumental in creating the Peach Basket basketball game and the evening ball event at both hotels that would bring at the time, top-ranked Division I NCAA champions to play and kick off the college basketball season, which was nationally televised, right here in downtown Springfield at the old Civic Center. Dan was fiercely proud to be a Marine and was so loyal to his family and our Springfield. Dan, your battles have been won – may God rest your soul!”